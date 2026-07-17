This Island Has No Cars… And It’s One of America’s Most Unique Destinations | Mackinac Island

Discover Mackinac Island, Michigan, one of the most unique destinations in the United States, where automobiles have been banned for more than 100 years.

With no traffic jams or honking horns, visitors explore the island by bicycle, horse-drawn carriage, or on foot, creating a slower, more relaxing way to experience this historic destination.

From the iconic Grand Hotel to world-famous fudge and scenic shoreline views, Mackinac Island offers plenty to discover.

Click the video below to watch as I explore the island’s history, top attractions, and must-see experiences before your visit.