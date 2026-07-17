FeaturedVideos

This Island Has No Cars… And It’s One of America’s Most Unique Destinations | Mackinac Island

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

Discover Mackinac Island, Michigan, one of the most unique destinations in the United States, where automobiles have been banned for more than 100 years.

With no traffic jams or honking horns, visitors explore the island by bicycle, horse-drawn carriage, or on foot, creating a slower, more relaxing way to experience this historic destination.

From the iconic Grand Hotel to world-famous fudge and scenic shoreline views, Mackinac Island offers plenty to discover.

Click the video below to watch as I explore the island’s history, top attractions, and must-see experiences before your visit.

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

You may also like

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Celebrates 35 Years

Sea Cloud Cruises Names Kevin Smith President of...

Explora Journeys Introduces New Mediterranean Experiences

MSC World Asia Debuts Venchi Chocolate Experience

Crystal Unveils New Spaces Aboard Crystal Grace

Oceania Cruises Unveils New Caribbean Experiences

Ponant Explorations Unveils 15 New Voyages for 2028

Sunshine Stylin’

Explore Your Cruise Destination Before You Arrive

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Partners with Eberjey

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.