Cruise Line Conservation Campaign

The Boat Company, an environmentally conscious small-boat cruise line, is taking a stand against the destruction of one of the last substantially intact rainforests on earth. And they’re urging all of us to do the same.

Back in April, the USDA announced its intention to start logging in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.

The Boat Company President Hunter McIntosh immediately launched a campaign of action to try to stop the plan. He warns that the pristine forest land will be forever changed and will be at increased risk of wildfires.

“The impacts of these insidious projects are irreversible,” says McIntosh. “And for what? You must ask yourself who will benefit from this. Certainly not the members of the public who are drawn to public lands for recreation and rest, and certainly not the local communities or the abundant wildlife that roam freely throughout the forest. The only people who benefit will be the companies that profit from the sale of trees that you and I own.”

To make your opinion known, you can call Monique Nelson, Tongass Forest Supervisor at 907-401-3312.

By Alex Darlington

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