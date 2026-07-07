Behind Cruise Technology’s Biggest Innovations | XControl Interview

From onboard Wi-Fi and IPTV to dining reservations, guest communications, and AI-driven innovations, XControl has become one of the cruise industry’s leading technology providers, powering the digital experiences behind more than 200 ships worldwide.

In this exclusive interview, Bill Panoff sits down with Txikia Hernandez to explore how XControl’s technology is transforming both guest experiences and onboard operations, and what the future holds for connected, intelligent cruising.

Whether you’re a cruise enthusiast, travel professional, or fascinated by hospitality technology, this conversation offers a behind-the-scenes look at the innovations shaping the next generation of cruising.

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