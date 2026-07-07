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Behind Cruise Technology’s Biggest Innovations | XControl Interview

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

From onboard Wi-Fi and IPTV to dining reservations, guest communications, and AI-driven innovations, XControl has become one of the cruise industry’s leading technology providers, powering the digital experiences behind more than 200 ships worldwide.

In this exclusive interview, Bill Panoff sits down with Txikia Hernandez to explore how XControl’s technology is transforming both guest experiences and onboard operations, and what the future holds for connected, intelligent cruising.

Whether you’re a cruise enthusiast, travel professional, or fascinated by hospitality technology, this conversation offers a behind-the-scenes look at the innovations shaping the next generation of cruising.

Subscribe for exclusive cruise industry interviews, ship tours, destination guides, and insider perspectives from the leaders driving the future of travel.

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Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

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