Revolutionary Taverns

During Colonial times, taverns served a vital role in the community. They were necessary stops for travelers, to eat, drink, and rest, and a social hub for merchants, mariners, politicians, and ordinary folks to discuss the issues of the day — and raise a pint with their fellow citizens. During pre-Revolutionary times, taverns throughout the East Coast also became important gathering spots for Patriots to plot their strategies and rabble-rouse the crowds.

Today, a handful of those original taverns are still open. In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, go wine and dine where our Founding Fathers hatched their plans for a new nation.

FRAUNCES TAVERN

54 Pearl St, New York, NY

Slip into the dimly lit, dark-paneled Fraunces Tavern in Lower Manhattan, and it’s easy to imagine a group of Patriots at the next table, hoisting pints and whispering words of freedom. This historic tavern, established in 1762 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was a hub of Revolutionary War planning, where the Sons of Liberty regularly held secret meetings. It also hosted Washington’s famous farewell to his officers on December 4, 1783.

The founder, “Black Sam” Fraunces, came from the Caribbean and, after the Revolutionary War, also served as George Washington’s household steward, managing a staff of 20 at presidential residences in New York and Philadelphia. His daughter reputedly saved Washington’s life during the war by foiling a British assassin’s plot to poison his food.

Today, wide-planked floors, replica Windsor chairs, a fireplace, and a mural of New York Harbor in 1717 add to the rich Colonial vibe. Be sure to check out the Fraunces Tavern Museum on the top floors of the tavern, with Revolutionary War artifacts, including a lock of Washington’s hair.

Serving…

Diners come for hearty American fare, like short-rib porter pie, and steak served on a hot stone. The selection of beers on tap and collection of whiskeys would make Washington — known for his fondness for the spirit — proud.

THE COLONIAL INN

48 Monument Square, Concord, MA

Concord, Massachusetts, was at the epicenter of the early Revolutionary War, where Colonists first battled British forces at the North Bridge, and where the “shot heard ’round the world” rang out. The Colonial Inn, built in 1716, still commands center stage, welcoming overnight guests and diners to its historic rooms. Check out the Inn’s Liberty Room, where wounded soldiers from the Battle of North Bridge were treated. Overlooking Monument Square, the intimate dining area is cheery and bright now, with nods to its Colonial past including white paneled walls, Windsor-style chairs, and a musket hanging on the wall. The Inn’s cozy, convivial Valley Forge Tavern, with dark woods, hand-hewn beams, and a large, focal-point fireplace, was once used to store munitions, and is a favorite with locals and visitors. (Thinking of staying overnight? Guestroom 24 was used as a surgical room and 27 was a morgue!)

Serving…

The menu is the same throughout, featuring straightforward fare, like chicken pot pie, Yankee pot roast, and New England fish and chips.

WARREN TAVERN

2 Pleasant St, Charlestown, MA

Step in the door of Warren Tavern in Charlestown, Massachusetts, and you’ll be walking in the footsteps of some very famous Revolutionary War heroes. It’s considered one of the most historic taverns in America, and the oldest standing tavern in Massachusetts. Erected in 1780 shortly after the Battle of Bunker Hill, it was a favorite haunt of.…

By Diane Bair & Pamela Wright

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.