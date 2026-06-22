Windstar Opens Asia 2028-2029 Season

Windstar Cruises has opened bookings for its 2028/2029 Asia season aboard the 112-suite Star Seeker. As of June 2026, bookings for the ship’s 2027 Asia voyages are nearly double those at the same time last year.

The season includes itineraries in Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Singapore, with overnight stays, Cruise Tours, and calls at ports that larger ships cannot access.

Guests who book by July 31, 2026, will receive a complimentary all-inclusive package, $100 onboard credit per guest, and 5% savings on cruise fares when paid in full at the time of booking.

“We’re seeing extraordinary enthusiasm for Asia, with bookings significantly outpacing previous years,” says Janet Bava, chief commercial officer at Windstar Cruises. “Travelers are looking for experiences that feel more immersive and personal. With Star Seeker, we’re able to dock closer to the cultural centers of cities like Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, visit smaller ports throughout the region, and create connections to local culture that simply aren’t possible on larger ships.”

Windstar’s Asia season aboard Star Seeker includes 25 departures between September 2028 and May 2029. Guests can choose from four core itineraries, longer Star Collector sailings of up to 42 days, and Cruise Tours in Hanoi, Angkor Wat, Chiang Mai, and Kyoto.

Featured itineraries include Grand Japan, a 10-night sailing between Tokyo and Osaka; Vietnam & Cambodia Revealed, with overnight stays in Ho Chi Minh City and Halong Bay; East Asian Legends, sailing through Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan; and Tantalizing Thailand & Sparkling Singapore, an 11-night voyage between Bangkok and Phuket.

Cruise Tours extend the journey inland with multi-day programs in Hanoi, Chiang Mai, Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, and Kyoto.

About Star Seeker

Star Seeker features 112 suites, nearly all with a private veranda or infinity window.

The ship can sail directly into Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City and access smaller ports throughout the region, including Krabi, Ko Yao Noi, and Ko Kood. On Ko Kood, guests can attend Windstar’s beach party with a barbecue and watersports.

Windstar also offers Destination Discovery Events. In Japan, Traditions of Tomonoura & the Inland Sea includes tea ceremonies, live koto music, and access to the Ota Family Residence.

As the official cruise line of the James Beard Foundation, Windstar offers local cuisine through onboard dining, food tours, and market visits.