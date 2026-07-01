Azamara Cruises and OneSpaWorld Unveil Enhanced THESANCTUM Spa

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited and Azamara Cruises have announced enhancements to the onboard spa experience as part of their nearly 20-year partnership.

The upgrades will be introduced across the Azamara fleet during scheduled dry docks as part of the Azamara Forward enhancement program. The first installations are planned for Azamara Pursuit on August 18, 2026, followed by Azamara Quest on November 25, 2026, with additional enhancements scheduled for 2027. Renovations are expected to take between two and four weeks per ship, depending on the scope of work.

“OneSpaWorld has been a trusted partner to Azamara for almost 20 years, and together we have continually challenged ourselves to elevate the onboard wellness experience,” said Claudio Sammartano, Head of Onboard Revenue at Azamara Cruises. “These enhancements reflect our shared vision of combining innovation, personalization, and world-class service to create differentiated experiences that resonate with today’s luxury travelers.”

As part of the enhancements, Azamara is expanding THESANCTUM across its fleet with two new treatment rooms: a couples’ suite and an additional single treatment room, increasing capacity and offering guests more options for spa services.

A new retail area at the entrance of THESANCTUM will feature wellness and beauty products from ELEMIS, Kérastase, JOU Chinese herbs, and Good Feet.

THESANCTUM will also introduce Medi-Spa and IV services, including Thermage skin tightening, Restylane dermal fillers, Dysport wrinkle treatments, microneedling, and IV therapies such as the NAD+ Longevity IV and other vitamin and nutrient infusions.

“What makes our partnership with Azamara Cruises so special is the collaborative spirit that drives it,” said Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman and CEO of OneSpaWorld. “We are always looking for new ways to enhance the spa experience and bring new wellness offerings to our guests at sea.”

Brabham said the enhancements reflect Azamara’s continued focus on personalized wellness experiences for guests.

“THESANCTUM has always been about creating a deeply personalized and restorative wellness journey at sea, and these enhancements allow us to elevate that vision even further,” said Martha Brabham, Vice President, Design & Revitalization at Azamara Cruises. “From expanded treatment spaces to thoughtfully curated retail and the introduction of advanced wellness services, every element has been designed to enrich how our guests feel, connect, and rejuvenate while sailing with Azamara.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit azamaracruises.com or visit THESANCTUM onboard.