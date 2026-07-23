Oceania Cruises Highlights Wellness Discovery Tours

From tai chi in Bangkok to yoga and wine tasting in Santorini, Oceania Cruises is highlighting its Wellness Discovery Tours, which pair destination experiences with wellness-focused activities.

Oceania Cruises offers more than 50 Wellness Discovery Tours across Asia, Europe, and South America. The tours feature activities inspired by local wellness traditions, mindfulness practices, and cultural experiences unique to each destination.

“We know today’s luxury travelers seek more than beautiful destinations, they want meaningful ways to experience them,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Our Wellness Discovery Tours are designed to enrich both body and mind, offering guests the chance to return home not only with incredible memories, but feeling refreshed, inspired, and more deeply connected to the places they’ve explored.”

The small-group tours are led by local experts and include experiences such as mineral baths, yoga, dance, power walking, and cooking classes.

RELATED: Oceania Cruises Unveils New Caribbean Experiences

Wellness Discovery Tour Highlights

Wellness Discovery Tours are available in destinations across Asia, Europe, and South America. Experiences include traditional dance therapy in Sri Lanka, organic food tastings in Vietnam, tai chi sessions in Thailand and Vietnam, yoga and wine tasting in Santorini, thermal baths in Italy, and traditional Chinese medicine experiences in Hong Kong.

Other tours feature guided walks in Spain’s Basque Country and visits to Patagonia’s natural hot springs in Chile.

Wellness Discovery Tours are available on select sailings across Asia, Europe, and South America.

Will you be exploring Oceania Cruises’ Wellness Discovery Tours? Let us know in the comments!