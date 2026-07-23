Century Cruises Expands to Egypt with Nile River Cruises

Century Cruises is expanding to Egypt with its first Nile River cruise itineraries for the 2027 season.

The expansion follows the company’s Yangtze River operations in China and its recent entry into Europe. Century Cruises said the move comes in response to growing demand from returning guests.

“Our guests have been asking us for years if we’d ever bring the Century experience to the Nile,” said David Fredericks, President and General Manager of Century Cruises Inc. “We took that feedback seriously. Egypt is one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations, and we wanted to create an experience that reflects everything Century Cruises stands for: beautiful ships, exceptional service, authentic cultural experiences, and outstanding value. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to growing our presence on the Nile with additional departures and new vessels in the years ahead.”

Century Cruises will offer two itineraries in 2027. The 11-day Treasures of the Nile sails from Cairo to Luxor, visiting Egypt’s iconic landmarks. The 15-day Legends of Egypt includes the same Nile River cruise along with a four-day stay in Hurghada on the Red Sea.

Both packages include round-trip airfare from the United States, airport transfers, three nights in Cairo, seven nights aboard MS Terramar, guided sightseeing, meals, beer and wine with lunch and dinner, and Signature shore excursions. The 15-day itinerary also includes a three-night stay in Hurghada with excursions and transportation back to Cairo.

The itineraries also include Century Cruises’ Heritage Collection shore excursions, highlighting Egypt’s history and culture.

The MS Terramar features 20 cabins, each with a private balcony overlooking the Nile. Onboard amenities include international dining, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, and evening entertainment, along with lectures on Egypt’s history.

Century Cruises plans to expand its Nile River program with additional departures and new vessels in the coming years.

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