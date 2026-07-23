OutRival Launches Travel Division and Appoints Jeff Herzfeld

OutRival, an AI company specializing in voice agents and Digital Workers, has launched a dedicated Travel vertical and appointed Jeff Herzfeld as Head of Travel.

With the new Travel vertical, OutRival is expanding its platform to support cruise lines, hotels, resorts, tour operators, travel agencies, and other travel companies.

The platform helps travel brands manage customer interactions, increase operational capacity, and support sales and service teams.

“Travel companies already have many of the customers they are looking for, they simply can’t reach all of them,” said Herzfeld. “Every year, millions of warm opportunities go untouched because no human team can consistently follow up with everyone. OutRival changes that. Our Digital Workers help ensure no lead is left behind, turning aged leads into fresh revenue while building stronger customer relationships.”

Herzfeld brings more than 20 years of experience in the travel industry, having held leadership roles at Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises, Virgin Voyages, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. His background includes sales, customer experience, contact centers, and technology initiatives.

As Head of Travel, Herzfeld will lead OutRival’s travel strategy, partnerships, and go-to-market efforts.

OutRival’s Digital Workers engage customers through voice, SMS, voicemail, email, and chat, supporting sales and customer service throughout the customer journey.

The platform has handled more than 11 million outbound conversations and 36 million data-entry tasks. It can be deployed in as little as two weeks and integrates with existing CRM and operational systems.

“The next generation of travel companies will not win simply because they have more agents. They will win because they remember every customer,” said Timur Meyster, Co-Founder and President of OutRival. “An inquiry is not just a lead. It is a real person with a need that a company is positioned to solve. Our mission is to help travel brands build relationships at a scale that was never possible before. Jeff understands both the technology and the realities of running these operations, making him the ideal person to lead our travel business.”

OutRival’s Travel solutions support outbound sales, abandoned booking recovery, reservation assistance, customer service, loyalty engagement, pre-arrival communications, and post-travel follow-up. The platform also provides performance metrics such as contact rates, conversion, and revenue per conversation.

“Travel runs some of the largest outbound operations in the world,” said Ruben Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of OutRival. “Speed to lead matters, but speed to conversion is what drives growth. Our Digital Workers don’t just answer calls, they carry objectives, they carry quotas, and they generate measurable revenue. Jeff has spent his career building organizations around those metrics, and he will help our travel partners move them.”

The new Travel vertical expands OutRival’s AI platform for the travel industry.