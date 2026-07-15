Crystal Unveils New Spaces Aboard Crystal Grace

Crystal has unveiled new family and outdoor spaces that will debut aboard Crystal Grace when the ship enters service in 2028.

Located on Deck 11, the new outdoor family area will feature a shallow pool, recreational games, and seating areas designed for families and younger guests.

Also on Deck 11, Crystal Grace will introduce a redesigned Waves Teen Center, which will be the largest dedicated teen space in the Crystal fleet. Designed for guests ages 13 to 17, the venue includes a gaming and entertainment lounge with a large screen, spaces for card and board games, and a music-and-dance area. During summer and holiday sailings, the teen center will offer daily supervised activities and programming.

Crystal Grace will showcase a redesigned Fantasia Children’s Playroom for guests ages 3 to 12. The space will offer supervised activities, drop-off programming for younger children, and in-room babysitting services.

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The ship will feature the Seahorse Pool, the largest pool in the Crystal fleet, located on Deck 10. The pool area will include 140 loungers across Decks 10 and 11, along with a large outdoor LED screen for movies, sporting events, and destination programming.

Crystal Grace will also introduce 60 private cabanas on Deck 11. Designed for two guests, the cabanas overlook the pool and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A new pool bar on Deck 10 will offer cocktails and ocean views throughout the day and evening.

“Crystal Grace represents the future of exceptional luxury travel while honoring the elements our guests cherish most. As more families and multiple generations choose to travel together, we have thoughtfully expanded our offerings for younger guests while enhancing the outdoor spaces that make life at sea so memorable. These new venues create opportunities for connection, adventure and relaxation for guests of every age.”

Crystal Grace is scheduled to debut on June 11, 2028, with an eight-night inaugural sailing from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Venice. For more information or to book a voyage, visit Crystal’s website.

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