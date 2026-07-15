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MSC World Asia Debuts Venchi Chocolate Experience

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Calling all chocolate lovers! Something sweet is coming to MSC World Asia!

MSC World Asia will be home to the largest Venchi chocolate experience at sea, featuring premium chocolates, gelato, and exclusive products created in partnership with the Italian chocolatier.

To celebrate the partnership, Venchi and MSC Cruises have created an exclusive gelato flavor called Crunchy Waves. It features vanilla gelato with crunchy hazelnut biscuit, salted toffee pieces, and a blue spirulina topping inspired by the Mediterranean Sea.

When MSC World Asia debuts in the Mediterranean this December, guests will be able to create custom chocolate bars, shop Venchi chocolates, enjoy Italian gelato, and sample a variety of freshly prepared treats. The ship will also feature more than 40 bars, lounges, cafés, and restaurants.

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Guests will be able to watch chocolatiers at work before creating their own custom chocolate bars using premium ingredients, including Piedmont hazelnuts and Venchi’s signature chocolate caviar. Digital tools will also allow guests to personalize their creations.

The venue will also serve Italian espresso, specialty coffee drinks, croissants, crepes, Gelatoshakes, and a variety of artisanal gelato flavors, including the exclusive Crunchy Waves. In the evening, guests can enjoy chocolate-inspired cocktails.

MSC World Asia will enter service on December 4, 2026, sailing from Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome), and Messina.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC World Asia and exploring the many flavors Venchi offers? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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