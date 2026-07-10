Explora Journeys Launches Hilton Honors Partnership

Explora Journeys and Hilton Honors have launched a new partnership that allows Hilton Honors members to earn and redeem Points on Explora Journeys sailings booked through Hilton. The partnership gives members access to exclusive benefits and extends Hilton Honors rewards beyond hotel stays to include luxury ocean travel.

“At Hilton, we believe The Stay defines the journey. Our partnership with Explora Journeys is, first and foremost, about giving Hilton Honors members new ways to dream and new ways to Stay — unlocking the ability to redeem and earn Hilton Honors Points and receive unique perks and access. That’s why we’ve partnered with Explora Journeys — a brand that aligns with Hilton in its vision for elevated travel and its dedication to design-led experiences, intuitive service and personalized hospitality,” said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer and head of luxury brands, Hilton.

Hilton Honors members who book Explora Journeys sailings through Hilton can earn 10 base Points per U.S. dollar spent, redeem Points toward eligible sailings, and receive a 5% discount on fares.

Additional benefits vary by Hilton Honors status and include Bonus Points, a welcome cocktail reception for Gold members, Journey Experience Credits for Diamond members, and bridge tours and private port transfers for Diamond Reserve members, subject to availability. Eligible sailings also count toward Hilton Honors elite status.

“Today’s guests seek enriching experiences, personal recognition and the freedom to explore the world in a way that is uniquely theirs,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “This next phase of our partnership with Hilton Honors reflects a shared commitment to exceptional hospitality and recognizing each guest as an individual. It offers Hilton Honors members an inspiring introduction to Explora Journeys and an opportunity to discover the Ocean State of Mind that shapes every Journey.”

Explora Journeys itineraries include sailings throughout the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, North America’s East Coast, the Caribbean, and Central America, including the debut season of EXPLORA III.

For more information, visit Hilton.com/Explora.

Are you excited about this new partnership? Let us know in the comments!