Regent Seven Seas Adds 56 Holiday Shore Excursions

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has added 56 shore excursions and five pre- and post-cruise land programs for the 2026 holiday season.

Available on select sailings aboard Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Voyager, and on the maiden voyage of Seven Seas Prestige, the excursions visit Christmas markets and other seasonal attractions across Europe. Many are included in Regent’s all-inclusive fare, while Regent Choice excursions start at $119 per guest.

The new land programs, available on select Seven Seas Navigator sailings, include visits to holiday markets in Barcelona, Rome, Tuscany, and other destinations. Prices start at $2,399 per guest.

“There really is no better way to celebrate the holiday season than with an ultra-luxury cruise with Regent,” said Wesley D’Silva, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The passion and traditions of the Mediterranean are in full force during the Christmas season and these elevated tours have been designed to entice and excite discerning travelers ahead of the holiday season, allowing our guests to be completely immersed in the spirit.”

During the holiday season, Regent ships will feature festive decor, including Christmas trees, floral displays, gingerbread villages, and Menorah lightings. Guests can also enjoy holiday menus and seasonal entertainment.

2026 Holiday Land Program Highlights

Holiday Magic in Catalonia

3 nights | Barcelona | December 4 to 7, 2026

Voyage: Southern Mediterranean Sojourn

Ship: Seven Seas Navigator

This three-night program includes visits to Barcelona’s Christmas markets, the Gothic Quarter, Montjuïc, the Spanish Village, and the historic city of Girona.

Holiday Magic in Rome and Viterbo

3 nights | Rome | December 18, 2026

Voyage: Spice Trail Sail

Ship: Seven Seas Navigator

Guests will visit the Vatican, Rome, and the Christmas markets of Viterbo while exploring local holiday traditions and cuisine.

Tuscany’s Winter Magic

3 nights | Rome | December 18, 2026

Voyage: Spice Trail Sail

Ship: Seven Seas Navigator

The itinerary includes Florence, Pienza, Montepulciano’s Christmas market, and a winery visit in Tuscany before embarking on the cruise.

Holiday Shore Excursion Highlights

Málaga’s Joyful Christmas Celebrations

Guests will explore Málaga’s holiday lights, Christmas markets, the cathedral Nativity scene, and enjoy a traditional flamenco performance.

Christmas Lights and Coastal Charm in Limassol

This walking tour visits Heroes’ Square, Agia Napa Cathedral, Limassol Castle, the Old Port, and Limassol Marina, with free time to explore the city’s holiday displays.

Provençal Christmas and the Tradition of the 13 Desserts

Guests will explore Marseille’s Christmas markets and Le Panier before sampling traditional Provençal holiday desserts at local confectioner L’Espérantine.

To learn more about Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 2026 holiday sailings and excursions, visit RSSC.com/Christmas-In-Europe.

Will you be sailing with Regent Seven Seas during the holiday season? Let us know in the comments!