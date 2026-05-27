MSC Cruises Highlights ‘Best Holiday Ever’ Summer Experience

MSC Cruises is inviting travelers to enjoy the “Best Holiday Ever” this summer with a vacation experience designed to simplify travel from booking through embarkation.

The cruise line is highlighting value-focused pricing, Fly & Cruise packages, curated shore excursions and travel insurance options aimed at giving guests more flexibility and peace of mind when planning vacations to more than 300 destinations worldwide.

MSC Cruises said summer 2026 guests can expect included dining, entertainment, pools, water parks, fitness facilities and family programming, along with accommodations ranging from inside cabins to balcony staterooms and connecting cabins. Deposits start at $99.

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The line also emphasized price transparency, saying guests will pay the price shown at booking with no unexpected added costs.

MSC Cruises’ Fly & Cruise packages combine flights, ground transportation and cruise fare into one booking, with support available throughout the journey. Travelers looking to avoid flying can also choose from sailings departing from homeports within driving distance.

The company also highlighted curated shore excursions, including exclusive MSC Yacht Club experiences, flexible cancellation policies, free cruise changes on select fare types and travel insurance coverage for cancellations, delays, medical emergencies and baggage issues.