Regent Reveals Crystal Light Installation on Seven Seas Prestige

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has revealed a new crystal light installation debuting aboard Seven Seas Prestige when the ship launches in December 2026. The installation will be the centerpiece of Lumière, Regent’s first sound-and-light show.

The installation spans 11 decks in the ship’s Starlight Atrium and will be used in a daily pre-dinner light and music show.

With Seven Seas Prestige being Regent’s first new ship class in 10 years, we wanted to create something extraordinary, a defining statement that captures our heritage of unrivaled luxury while signaling a bold new era,” said Wesley D’Silva, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This magnificent installation, which is truly a work of art, has been crafted in a centuries-old tradition and brought to life through the wonders of modern technology and engineering. It offers unforgettable moments of awe and wonder from the moment our guests first step aboard.”

Created in partnership with Preciosa Lighting and Studio DADO, the installation draws on the Czech Republic’s Bohemian glassmaking tradition.

The Starlight Atrium installation features more than 300 handcrafted Bohemian crystal rods and can be programmed with different lighting effects throughout the day.

Regent has previously worked with Preciosa Lighting on chandeliers across its fleet, continuing the partnership aboard Seven Seas Prestige.

Seven Seas Prestige to Debut Lumière Light Show

Lumière will take place nightly at 6:25 p.m. in the Starlight Atrium, featuring a choreographed display of light and music centered on the crystal installation.

The installation will feature synchronized lighting effects set to a custom musical arrangement, with views from multiple levels of the atrium. Guests can watch from Galileo’s Bar before dinner.

“Lumière is the ship’s nightly ritual, signaling the transition from day to evening as our Starlight Atrium lights up to a bespoke orchestral piece,” said Kai Carrier, director, entertainment creative, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Inspired by the anticipation of the beauty of sunset, it marks the moment the day gives way to a night sky of stars. Elegant, celestial, and aspirational, this signature transition is unmistakably Prestige, setting the tone for an extraordinary evening ahead.”

Three additional Prestige-class ships are planned for 2030, 2033, and 2036.