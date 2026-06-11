Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces ELEMIS Wellness Cruise

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced its 2027 Spotlight Collection, featuring seven themed sailings designed around guests’ interests. The collection includes voyages aboard Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Voyager, and Seven Seas Prestige, sailing to destinations across Europe. Themes range from wellness and genealogy to food and wine, with onboard programming tailored to each voyage.

“Spotlight Voyages give guests the opportunity to explore destinations through specific interests and experiences,” said Wesley D’Silva, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The 2027 collection brings together experts and brands across wellness, food, wine, and genealogy through dedicated onboard programming.”

Highlights of the 2027 Spotlight Collection include the Wellness & Longevity Spotlight Voyage with ELEMIS. Developed with the skincare and wellness brand, the sailing will focus on nutrition, mindfulness, movement, and healthy aging through expert-led sessions and wellness activities aboard Seven Seas Prestige.

The collection also includes a culinary Spotlight Voyage hosted by Mark and Kate Bittman, featuring programming focused on food, culture, and regional cuisine. In addition, several wine-focused Spotlight Voyages will offer tastings, discussions, and seminars led by winemakers and industry experts.

A Spotlight on Heritage voyage, developed in partnership with Ancestry.com, will feature genealogy research opportunities, consultations, and destination-based experiences connected to family history.

Spotlight on Wine with Foley Family Wines & Spirits

Hosted by Mari Wells Coyle and Jay Gifford, this Rome-to-Barcelona voyage will feature wine tastings, seminars, and discussions focused on wines from Foley Family Wines & Spirits.

Spotlight on Heritage with Ancestry.com

This London-to-Edinburgh sailing will feature genealogy programming led by AncestryProGenealogists, including consultations, family history research opportunities, and optional ancestry-focused experiences.

Spotlight on Wine with Mercante Wine Merchants

Hosted by James Mercante, this Rome-to-Venice voyage will include wine tastings, seminars, discussions, and food pairings focused on Italian wine.

Spotlight on Wine with Palmaz Vineyards

Hosted by Jessica and Florencia Palmaz, this Copenhagen-to-London sailing will feature tastings, seminars, and discussions focused on winemaking and vineyard practices.

Epicurean Spotlight with Mark and Kate Bittman

This Edinburgh-to-Stockholm voyage will feature discussions and cooking demonstrations focused on regional cuisine and food culture.

Spotlight on Wellness & Longevity with ELEMIS

Developed with ELEMIS, this Trieste-to-Barcelona sailing will feature programming focused on nutrition, stress management, skincare, longevity, and exercise.

Spotlight on Wine with Honig Vineyard & Winery

Hosted by Steven Honig, this Rome-to-Barcelona voyage will feature wine tastings, hosted dinners, seminars, and discussions focused on Napa Valley winemaking and food-and-wine pairing.

For more information, visit RSSC.com/Spotlight-Voyages, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-473-4368), or contact a travel advisor.

Will you be exploring the new Elemis Wellness Cruise? Let us know in the comments!