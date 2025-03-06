MSC Cruises Unveils Winter 2026-2027 Season

MSC Cruises has launched bookings for its Winter 2026-2027 season. The cruise line will feature seven ships sailing from four U.S. ports and offer a range of itineraries throughout the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and beyond.

Lynn Torrent, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA, said: “We’re making it easier than ever for people to say ‘Let’s Holiday’ with MSC Cruises, whether they’re longtime cruisers or trying us out for the first time. Our commitment to the U.S. market is stronger than ever. It’s creating more options for our guests and generating a wave of exciting opportunities for our valued Travel Advisor partners. Deploying some of our newest and largest ships from an expanding list of homeports gives vacationers more ways to enjoy our unique mix of European style and American comfort on everything from a quick weekend getaway to a once-in-a-lifetime voyage.”

Highlights of the season include:

MSC World America: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami, with additional options on other ships.

MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seashore: Departing from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

MSC Meraviglia: Cruises from New York City to Florida and the Bahamas.

MSC Seascape: 7-night Western Caribbean voyages from Galveston.

MSC Poesia: A special Panama Canal cruise between Seattle and Miami following its inaugural Alaska season.

Transatlantic MSC Grand Voyages: Aboard MSC Grandiosa and MSC Meraviglia.

Most itineraries include a stop at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, featuring beaches and various activities.

Full deployment includes:

Sailings from Miami:

MSC World America

7-night Western Caribbean: Ports include Isla de Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Ocean Cay.

7-night Eastern Caribbean: Ports include Puerto Plata and San Juan.

MSC Poesia:

20-night Panama Canal: A unique Seattle-to-Miami Panama Canal cruise starting on September 28, 2026, with stops in Los Angeles, Cabo San Lucas, Puntarenas, and more.

MSC Seaside:

3- and 4-night Bahamas: Ports include Ocean Cay and Nassau.

Sailings from Galveston:

MSC Seascape:

7-night Western Caribbean: Ports include Costa Maya, Roatan, and Cozumel.

Sailings from New York City:

MSC Meraviglia:

7-night Caribbean & Bahamas: Stops include Port Canaveral, Nassau, and Ocean Cay.

19-night Grand Voyage from Barcelona to NYC starting October 20, 2026, with ports including Alicante, Gibraltar, Lisbon, and Boston.

Sailings from Port Canaveral:

MSC Seashore:

3- and 4-night Bahamas: Ports include Nassau and Ocean Cay.

MSC Grandiosa:

7-night Western Caribbean: Ports include Nassau, Ocean Cay, and Cozumel.

7-night Eastern Caribbean: Ports include Nassau and Puerto Plata.

14-night Grand Voyage from Barcelona to Port Canaveral starting October 31, 2026, visiting Funchal, San Juan, and Miami.