Victory Cruise Lines Unveils Inaugural Shore Excursion Lineup

Victory Cruise Lines , known for small-ship, all-inclusive voyages, will offer over 75 shore excursions during its 2025 season, featuring cultural landmarks, outdoor adventures, and culinary experiences along the Great Lakes and Canadian coasts. The cruise line is the only one docking at Chicago’s Navy Pier, and 34 departures on Victory I and Victory II will visit all five Great Lakes in a single itinerary.

Guests booking select Toronto-Chicago or Chicago-Toronto sailings before April 15 will receive a $500 shore excursion credit per stateroom.

“Drawing on decades of experience and local partnerships, we’ve curated excursions that showcase the heart and soul of this region,” said John Waggoner, Victory Cruise Lines’ chairman. “From historic sites to hands-on experiences, we offer something for every traveler.”

Excursion Highlights

Detroit: A guided tour of the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, featuring historic vehicles including the Rosa Parks bus and presidential limousines.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, displaying memorabilia from music legends like The Beatles and Prince. Mackinac Island: A horse-drawn carriage ride through the island’s historic streets, past Victorian homes, Fort Mackinac, and the Grand Hotel.

A tour of the Soo Locks, one of the world’s busiest engineering marvels, followed by a visit to the Museum Ship Valley Camp and artifacts from the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. Milwaukee: The Harley-Davidson Museum, showcasing 450 motorcycles, rare prototypes, and the famous Serial Number

One, the oldest known Harley.

The Harley-Davidson Museum, showcasing 450 motorcycles, rare prototypes, and the famous Serial Number One, the oldest known Harley. Green Bay: A behind-the-scenes tour of Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, including a walk through the Player’s Tunnel and access to the Packers Hall of Fame.

Back on board, Victory Cruise Lines’ Lakelorian program, in partnership with the National Museum of the Great Lakes, will offer deeper insights into the region’s maritime heritage.

New Ship Christenings & Special Voyages

Victory I will be christened in Toronto on April 27 before a 9-night maiden voyage to Chicago. Victory II will be christened at Navy Pier on May 12, followed by a Mother’s Day brunch hosted by the Waggoner godmothers and a journey through all five Great Lakes. Waggoner and his wife, Claudette, will host a special 10-night reunion cruise from Portland to Toronto on April 16, sailing through the St. Lawrence Seaway and Canadian Maritimes with past guests and returning entertainers.

Victory Cruise Lines offers all-inclusive amenities, including a pre-cruise hotel stay, shore excursions in every port, regionally inspired cuisine, open bars, Wi-Fi, and live entertainment.

For more about the upcoming excursions, check with Victory Cruise Lines or your travel advisor.