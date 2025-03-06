Quirks and Quacks and Unbeaten Tracks

“I can’t believe I have to drive through Canada to get to here,” I mused while waiting at the Point Roberts–Boundary Bay border crossing. My quest to find the quirky Rubber Duck Museum was sure to be a unique adventure. The geopolitical anomaly that is tiny Point Roberts, Washington, is only accessible by land through British Columbia. It is a “pene-enclave” which is reached by crossing through another country to get to it. Rubber ducks are worth the challenge.

This little hamlet is delightfully unhurried, and peaceful. It is a charming, seaside community with old-growth forests, lovely beaches, and no hotels. There is a serenity I felt the moment I crossed the border. “It’s called the ‘Point Roberts sigh,’” says Jessica McVey, Treasurer, Point Roberts Historical Society. She describes it as the sense of relaxation residents feel returning home.

Point Roberts is approximately 5 square miles and easy to navigate via either the Point Roberts Scenic Trail or the History Trail. I combined the two during my visit to see all the highlights of the point.

Point Roberts History Center

Make this the first stop to pick up maps of Point Roberts and the History Trail. You’ll find it in the town community center. Take time to look over the two interpretive signs that are part of the History Trail. The History Center’s hours are limited, but it is worth a visit, if open, to see the exhibits illuminating the history of the area with artifacts and artwork. A highlight for me was the local houses commemorated in fabric by local artist Judy Ross. There are lots of photos, media clippings, and artifacts. It also has a cute gift shop.

Point Roberts History Center

1437 Gulf Rd

Point Roberts, WA 98281

Quack-tastic Fun At The Rubber Duck Museum

“Point Roberts struggled during the pandemic, and we wanted to establish an attraction that would draw people to the area,” says Neil King, owner and co-founder of this unusual attraction along with his wife Krystal King. The two wanted something that would fit in the footprint of their shop, Kora’s Corner.

One day Krystal said, “What about rubber ducks?” The first inventory item they purchased for Kora’s Corner was a rubber duck. The two thought rubber ducks were a symbol of positivity and happiness.

Surprisingly according to Neil, rubber ducks became super popular again as the pandemic hit. “We believe it has to do with the nostalgic innocence and happiness that everyone reaches for when times are tough,” he says.

The self-proclaimed “World’s First and Only Historical Rubber Duck Museum” had its grand opening on July 4, 2024. Since then, it has drawn visitors from all over the world and is featured in Roadside America. Highlights of the collection include an antique felt mallard duck from 1911, rubber ducks used by Ernie on Sesame Street, and an original Donald Duck toy from the 1930s.

The historic ducks are displayed among more than 2,000 ducks for sale. If you aren’t a rubber duck aficionado when you arrive, you will be when you leave. It’s fun and endearing. I easily spent over an hour chatting with Neil, who is a font of knowledge about rubber ducks. I discovered so many ducks … like the oddball banana duck, and a Glinda duck from The Wizard of Oz. For cruisers who love to hide ducks on cruise ships, you’re likely to find truly unique ones.

The Rubber Duck Museum

1480 Gulf Rd

Point Roberts, WA 98281

Exploring the Four Corner Parks of Point Roberts

Each corner of Point Roberts has a Whatcom County Park with unique features. I visited all four and so should you.

Monument Park: The highlight is the Boundary Marker #1 placed at this site in 1861. The obelisk was crafted in Scotland and is the first marker on the U.S.-Canadian border — the longest undefended border in the world. I enjoyed ….

By Marguerite “Peggy” Cleveland