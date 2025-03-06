Hapag-Lloyd Cruises completes semi-circumnavigation of Antarctica.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is celebrating a maritime milestone with a voyage going halfway around the icy continent of Antarctica.

The ultra-modern expedition ship HANSEATIC inspiration began its semi-circumnavigation on January 28, departing from Ushuaia, Argentina, and arrived at Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 2, following the historic routes of legendary polar explorers and encountering rare wildlife in exceptional weather.

An unusually calm crossing of the Drake Passage took HANSEATIC inspiration to the South Shetland Islands, the Antarctic Peninsula, Peter the First Island, and the Ross Sea, where guests spotted emperor penguins. Other highlights included a landing at Cape Bird near Mount Erebus, and a visit to explorer Ernest Shackleton’s hut on his birthday.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has announced their next semi-circumnavigation will take place from February 1 to March 5, 2027, aboard HANSEATIC spirit, the sister ship to HANSEATIC inspiration, sailing from Ushuaia to Christchurch.

For more information on the line’s luxury and expedition voyages, visit Hapag-Lloyd Cruises or consult your travel advisor.