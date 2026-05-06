EXPLORA V Reaches Major Construction Milestone

Explora Journeys announced the launch of the bow section for EXPLORA V, the fifth of six luxury ships planned through 2028. The milestone took place at Fincantieri’s Palermo shipyard in Sicily, where the section was moved from land to water.

EXPLORA V is scheduled to enter service in 2027. After initial outfitting in Palermo, the bow section will move to Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa for final construction.

“We are pleased to mark the launch of the bow section of EXPLORA V, an important milestone in the continued development of our fleet,” said Anna Nash. “We now look ahead to the delivery of EXPLORA III this July and her inaugural journeys, from the Mediterranean to Northern Europe, Iceland and Greenland.”

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EXPLORA III through EXPLORA VI will all be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) as part of the brand’s goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions for marine operations by 2050.

MSC Group’s Cruise Division has invested more than €3.5 billion in the six-ship Explora Journeys fleet, all being built by Fincantieri. Combined with four MSC Cruises ships previously built by the shipbuilder, the Group’s total investment reaches about €7 billion.

EXPLORA I entered service in August 2023, followed by EXPLORA II in September 2024. EXPLORA III is set to debut in July 2026, while EXPLORA IV and EXPLORA V will launch in 2027. EXPLORA VI is scheduled to join the fleet in 2028.