Oceania Aurelia to Sail 2028 and 2029 World Cruises

Oceania Cruises unveiled the inaugural sailings for Oceania Aurelia, which debuts in late 2027 and will operate two 180-day world cruises in 2028 and 2029, along with two Grand Voyages of more than 70 days.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oceania Aurelia to the fleet next year,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises. “Launching two Around the World voyages alongside our Grand Voyages marks a major milestone for the brand.”

The ship will carry fewer than 500 guests with a crew of 400 and feature overnight stays in destinations including Papeete, Bora Bora, Sydney, Bali, Tokyo, Singapore, Mumbai, Seville, and Bordeaux.

Guests will also have access to optional overland programs to Machu Picchu, Petra, and the Taj Mahal, along with nearly 100 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Passengers on the 2028 world cruise will attend the ship’s christening ceremony in Miami before departure.

RELATED: Introducing Oceania Aurelia

The 2028 Around the World voyage departs Miami on January 18, 2028, sailing to New York over 180 days through the Panama Canal, Hawaii, French Polynesia, Australia, Southeast Asia, Japan, India, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Mediterranean.

The 2029 world cruise departs Los Angeles on January 6, 2029, and sails 180 days to New York via the Pacific coast of the Americas, Easter Island, French Polynesia, Australia, Southeast Asia, India, the Mediterranean, and the British Isles.

Additional 2028 Grand Voyages include the 78-day Grand Nordic & Baltic Discovery from New York to Boston and the 71-day Grand South America Adventure from Miami to Los Angeles.

The inaugural season begins in November 2027 with European sailings, including the Mediterranean Debut from Rome to Trieste on November 29, 2027, and the Venetian Tides Oceania Club Reunion Cruise from Trieste to Athens on December 6, 2027.

Other sailings include the European Holiday voyage from Athens to Barcelona, the Iberian New Year from Barcelona to Lisbon, the Festive Crossing from Lisbon to Miami, the Autumnal Aurelia from Boston to Montreal, and the Colonial Journey from Montreal to Miami.

Guests booked on the 2028 or 2029 world cruises will receive Oceania Club Gold status at embarkation, while returning guests will receive Platinum status or higher.

The itineraries are now available for online preview, with bookings opening on May 13, 2026.