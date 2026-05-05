CLIA CEO Bud Darr Reveals the Future of Cruising, Luxury Growth & Global Impact

I sat down with Bud Darr, CEO of CLIA, right in the middle of Seatrade Cruise Global—and one thing is very clear… cruising is not just back, it’s evolving in a big way.

We talked about everything from the massive global economic impact of the cruise industry to the incredible investment in new ships and what that really says about where things are headed.

Bud also shared insight on CLIA’s new Cruise Port Compass initiative, how destinations are preparing for the future, and why collaboration across cruise lines has never been more important.

We got into sustainability, the rise of luxury cruising, and how guest expectations are changing fast—with more personalization, better technology, and deeper experiences in the destinations we visit.

Bottom line… there’s real momentum in this industry right now and a lot to be excited about.

Stay tuned we’ll be bringing you more conversations like this all year long