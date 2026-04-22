Introducing Oceania Aurelia

Oceania Cruises has unveiled Oceania Aurelia, a new ship built for longer, global voyages.

She will debut in late 2027 and sail the line’s 2028 and 2029 Around the World cruises, along with a series of extended Grand Voyages.

The ship is a redesigned version of Oceania Nautica and is part of the brand’s OceaniaNEXT program. It’s built for extended time at sea, with more space and updated interiors.

“Oceania Aurelia is our ultimate world explorer,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “She’s designed for guests who want more space, more suites, and a higher level of personalized service, especially on longer journeys. Oceania Aurelia will be a smaller, more club-like ship that feels like a home at sea and offers a deeper connection to the destinations visited.”

About Oceania Aurelia

Oceania Aurelia will carry fewer than 500 guests, with 400 crew, offering a more personal onboard experience.

The ship is largely made up of suites, with 179 of 238 accommodations in that category.

Most suites are over 300 square feet, with some up to 1,000, and many include separate living and dining areas.

Suite options include updated Owner’s, Vista, and Penthouse Suites, as well as new Oceania and Horizon Suites, with butler service available.

Dining is a big part of the experience, with menus that reflect the regions being visited.

Guests can choose from venues including The Grand Dining Room, Polo Grill, Toscana, Terrace Café, Waves Grill, and the Pizzeria in the evenings.

The coffee spot, Baristas, will move to Horizons and expand to include a bakery and crêperie, serving pastries, waffles, crêpes, and gelato.

There are also several bars and lounges, including the new Founders Bar.

Guests will have access to a range of onboard activities, including cooking classes at the Chef’s Studio, art sessions at Artist Loft, and classes at the LYNC Digital Center. Guest speakers will offer talks throughout each voyage, and all guests will have unlimited access to the Aquamar Spa Terrace.

RELATED: Oceania Cruises Debuts La Table at Sea

For more information, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.