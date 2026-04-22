MSC Foundation Marks 1 Year Since Marine Center Opening

The MSC Foundation is marking 1 year of progress in The Bahamas, growing its work in coral restoration, marine science, education, and partnerships, especially in Bimini.

Since opening its Marine Conservation Center in April 2025, the team has expanded its work locally, trained over 20 marine science students, and reached more than 17,000 visitors through ocean education.

For Earth Day, the Foundation is reflecting on its first year while continuing its focus on protecting The Bahamas’ marine ecosystems.

“Our work in The Bahamas is grounded in partnership, science, and shared responsibility,” said Emeline Bouchet, MSC Foundation Marine Program Manager based at Ocean Cay. “As we mark Earth Day, it’s a chance to show how our efforts go beyond restoration to building local knowledge and capacity, ensuring Bahamian students and communities are part of research, education, and environmental stewardship.”

What They’ve Done in the First Year

Since opening the center in April, the MSC Foundation has focused on coral restoration, research, training, and public education.

More than 600 corals have been grown in the nursery, with over 250 planted back onto nearby reefs, where they’ve held up through the summer.

In February 2026, the Foundation expanded its work with the Perry Institute for Marine Science through a coral species exchange, adding new species to strengthen reef resilience. Elkhorn coral (Acropora palmata) was also introduced into nurseries as part of this effort.

The Foundation continued its partnership with the University of The Bahamas to support marine science research and education.

Over the year, six graduate interns from the University of Miami and Nova Southeastern University took part in field visits. Students from the University of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute also joined week-long programs at Ocean Cay, with 16 students gaining hands-on experience.

The center has reached more than 17,000 visitors through its education programs.

Outside of Ocean Cay, the Foundation supported community efforts in Bimini, including a beach cleanup with over 120 participants and a high school agriculture program reaching up to 80 students.

Overall, the focus has been on long-term conservation, education, and the support of sustainable tourism in The Bahamas.