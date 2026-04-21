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Brightline to Miami Race Weekend at Hard Rock Stadium

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Brightline will offer transportation to the race weekend, May 1–3, at Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami International Autodrome.

Aventura Station will again serve as the east pickup and drop-off point. Travelers from Orlando and South Florida can ride directly to the event instead of driving.

Guests can book trains from Orlando, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami to Aventura Station, where a complimentary Hard Rock Stadium Connect shuttle provides service to and from the venue.

Trains will run throughout the weekend, with schedules available at Brightline Race Schedule. Shuttles depart Aventura Station about 10 minutes after train arrivals and return from the stadium one hour before train departures. Pickup and drop-off is at Lot 16 near Gate 3.

At Aventura Station, guests can expect tastings, food pairings, and race-themed giveaways. A specialty cocktail will be available at Mary Mary bars in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. PREMIUM passengers receive complimentary food and beverages in the lounge and onboard.

The complimentary shuttle is included for race attendees traveling with Brightline.

Will you be attending? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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