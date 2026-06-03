Pan American World Airways Launches Pan Am Journeys

Pan American World Airways has launched Pan Am Journeys, a private jet travel collection inspired by the airline’s historic global routes.

The launch follows Pan Am’s return to the skies in June 2025 with its inaugural “Tracing the Transatlantic” journey.

“In June 2025, Pan American World Airways took flight again with our inaugural ‘Tracing the Transatlantic’ journey, and the response was overwhelming,” said Craig Carter, Chief Executive Officer of Pan Am Global Holdings, parent company of Pan American World Airways. “Pan Am Journeys builds on that momentum by offering thoughtfully curated travel experiences centered on discovery, culture, and connection. We are delighted to partner with SafariScapes, whose expertise perfectly complements our vision for our first Africa journey.”

The first Pan Am Journeys expedition, “A Journey to Reimagine Africa,” is a 19-day itinerary through South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana, and Zimbabwe. Departing from New York’s JFK Airport on June 19, 2027, and returning July 9, 2027, the journey is limited to 42 guests.

Highlights include game drives and hot air balloon safaris in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, visits to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, safari experiences in Botswana’s Okavango Delta and Linyanti Reserve, and a three-night journey aboard Rovos Rail in South Africa. Guests will also visit Cape Town and the region’s wine country.

The journey will be operated aboard a private Pan Am Boeing 757-200 configured with lie-flat business-class seating. The itinerary includes private charter flights, regional transfers, and accommodations at Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, The Victoria Falls Hotel, Wilderness Vumbura Plains, Wilderness DumaTau, and Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg.

Developed in partnership with SafariScapes, the itinerary draws on the company’s more than 50 years of experience operating travel experiences across Africa.

The all-inclusive fare starts at $129,000 per person based on double occupancy and includes accommodations, dining, beverages, gratuities, luggage handling, and dedicated journey staff support.

Bookings are available through travel advisors or directly through Pan Am Journeys.

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