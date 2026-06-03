Victory Cruise Lines Expands 2027 Canada & New England Season

Victory Cruise Lines has announced additional Canada and New England itineraries for its 2027 season, including new round-trip voyages from Halifax and additional destinations throughout the Canadian Maritimes and Atlantic coast!

The itineraries will sail from April through November aboard Victory I and Victory II, offering visits to ports across Canada and New England.

“The majesty of the Great Lakes, Atlantic Canada and New England rivals any cruise destination in the world, and the remarkable part is that it’s all right here in our own backyard,” said John Waggoner, founder and chairman of Victory Cruise Lines. “At the same time, we’re focused on identifying new itineraries beyond the Great Lakes for our repeat guests who are seeking fresh experiences. Our new Halifax roundtrip sailings and expanded Canadian itineraries reflect that commitment, thoughtfully curated voyages that deliver genuine discovery, inspiration and fun, all within the comfort and intimacy of small ship cruising.”

2027 Season Highlights

Halifax Roundtrip Voyages

April 11-21 and April 23-May 3, 2027

Atlantic Canada & Nova Scotia Discovery

These new roundtrip sailings from Halifax will visit destinations across Atlantic Canada and Nova Scotia, with shore excursions focused on local culture, history, and regional attractions.

Portland to Toronto

April 22-May 4, 2027

New England, French Canada & Great Lakes Exploration

This sailing from Portland, Maine, to Toronto includes calls in Québec City, Montréal, Charlottetown, Sydney, and the Saguenay Fjords, combining destinations across New England, Eastern Canada, and the Great Lakes.

Jacksonville to Halifax

April 9-24, 2027

Atlantic Coast & New England Passage

This itinerary sails from Jacksonville to Halifax, with stops in Charleston, Savannah, Newport, and Portland before continuing into Atlantic Canada.

Victory Cruise Lines fares include a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, ground transfers, an excursion in every port, dining, beverages, Wi-Fi, and onboard enrichment and entertainment.

For reservations or additional information, contact a travel advisor or visit VictoryCruiseLines.com.