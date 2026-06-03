Cruise NewsFeatured

Victory Cruise Lines Expands 2027 Canada & New England Season

by Porthole Cruise & Travel
by Porthole Cruise & Travel

Victory Cruise Lines has announced additional Canada and New England itineraries for its 2027 season, including new round-trip voyages from Halifax and additional destinations throughout the Canadian Maritimes and Atlantic coast!

The itineraries will sail from April through November aboard Victory I and Victory II, offering visits to ports across Canada and New England.

“The majesty of the Great Lakes, Atlantic Canada and New England rivals any cruise destination in the world, and the remarkable part is that it’s all right here in our own backyard,” said John Waggoner, founder and chairman of Victory Cruise Lines. “At the same time, we’re focused on identifying new itineraries beyond the Great Lakes for our repeat guests who are seeking fresh experiences. Our new Halifax roundtrip sailings and expanded Canadian itineraries reflect that commitment, thoughtfully curated voyages that deliver genuine discovery, inspiration and fun, all within the comfort and intimacy of small ship cruising.”

2027 Season Highlights

Halifax Roundtrip Voyages
April 11-21 and April 23-May 3, 2027

Atlantic Canada & Nova Scotia Discovery

These new roundtrip sailings from Halifax will visit destinations across Atlantic Canada and Nova Scotia, with shore excursions focused on local culture, history, and regional attractions.

Portland to Toronto
April 22-May 4, 2027

New England, French Canada & Great Lakes Exploration

This sailing from Portland, Maine, to Toronto includes calls in Québec City, Montréal, Charlottetown, Sydney, and the Saguenay Fjords, combining destinations across New England, Eastern Canada, and the Great Lakes.

Jacksonville to Halifax
April 9-24, 2027

Atlantic Coast & New England Passage

This itinerary sails from Jacksonville to Halifax, with stops in Charleston, Savannah, Newport, and Portland before continuing into Atlantic Canada.

Victory Cruise Lines fares include a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, ground transfers, an excursion in every port, dining, beverages, Wi-Fi, and onboard enrichment and entertainment.

For reservations or additional information, contact a travel advisor or visit VictoryCruiseLines.com.

Since the early 2000s, Porthole.com has been the go-to digital destination for cruise news, travel updates, and inspiring stories from Porthole Cruise & Travel Magazine. The site delivers breaking industry news, ship reviews, destination spotlights, travel tips, and exclusive interviews for both seasoned travelers and those dreaming of their next voyage. Porthole.com connects an engaged audience of travel lovers with the very best of the cruise and travel world—anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Pan American World Airways Launches Pan Am Journeys

Inside Royal Caribbean’s New America’s Got Talent Live...

Explora III Completes Sea Trials

MSC Group Cruise Division Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

MSC Cruises Highlights ‘Best Holiday Ever’ Summer Experience

EXPLORA III Unveils New Culinary & Wine Experiences

Seven Seas Voyager Debuts After Major Luxury Refurbishment

From Joie de Vivre to Turkish Delight

I Finally Tried SeaDream I… and Now I...

Great Lakes Cruising Is a Hidden Gem

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.