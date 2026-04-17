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Princess Cruises Wins Best Restaurant for Makoto Ocean at Seatrade

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Congratulations are in order!

Princess Cruises won Best Restaurant for Makoto Ocean at the Seatrade F&B@Sea Awards, recognizing its strength in onboard dining and beverage.

“These awards reflect the passion, creativity, and dedication of our onboard and shoreside teams, who continue to elevate the guest experience through exceptional food and beverage offerings,” said Sami Kohen, Vice President of Food and Beverage. “World-class dining concepts like Makoto Ocean are focused on delivering memorable experiences for guests around the world.”

Makoto Ocean is Princess Cruises’ specialty restaurant created with chef Makoto Okuwa. It offers a modern Japanese dining experience focused on technique, balance, and high-quality ingredients.

RELATED: Princess Cruises Debuts “POURS” Drink Collection

Inspired by Edomae sushi traditions, the menu includes nigiri, sashimi, specialty rolls, and dishes like truffle salmon, snow crab temaki, and toro tartare, available à la carte or as an omakase-style experience.

Makoto Ocean is available on Star Princess, Sun Princess, Diamond Princess, and Sapphire Princess.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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