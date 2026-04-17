Princess Cruises Debuts “POURS” Drink Collection

Princess Cruises launches POURS, a new signature beverage program featuring premium spirits and zero-proof options.

Rolling out fleetwide this summer, POURS replaces the Love Line Collection, bringing cocktails, wine, beer, and nonalcoholic drinks into one unified program.

“POURS is about meeting our guests wherever they are in the moment,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “Today’s travelers are looking for both elevated indulgence and mindful choices, and this program allows us to deliver both in a way that feels intentional, inclusive and truly premium. From impeccably crafted cocktails to thoughtfully designed wellness forward creations, every detail has been curated to enhance the experience while remaining unmistakably Princess.”

POURS combines spirits and zero-proof options in one menu, including cocktails, wine, beer, and alcohol-free drinks.

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The program includes premium offerings developed with partners such as Matthew McConaughey, Liev Schreiber, Jason Momoa, Elizabeth Banks, Jon Bon Jovi, Jesse Bongiovi, Jason Aldean, Kasi Wicks, and Chuck Wicks, alongside nonalcoholic options including selections from Kylie Minogue.

Zero-proof creations are designed around functions like energize, focus, recover, and calm, using ingredients such as ashwagandha, reishi, lemon balm, ginseng, and maca.

Signature drinks include Golden Orchard, Serene Bloom, Tropical Balance, Lime Serenity, and Garden Ember. Nonalcoholic options include Passion Fruit Margarita, Tropical Margarita, Ambar Maria, and Café con Banana.

POURS is included in Princess Plus and Premier packages and available across onboard venues.