Oceania Cruises Debuts La Table at Sea

Oceania Cruises shared details of La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, a new restaurant debuting on its next ship, Oceania Sonata.

La Table is the first restaurant at sea approved by the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France. The 18-seat venue will offer a reservation-only dining experience focused on classic French techniques with a modern approach.

Oceania Cruises is the only cruise line with two Master Chefs of France, Executive Culinary Directors Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale. The rotating menu will feature dishes developed with guest Master Chefs of France.

“At Oceania Cruises, our dedication to cuisine is rooted in continual refinement and respect for tradition, a philosophy mirrored by the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer. “La Table brings this collaboration to life and reflects our commitment to culinary excellence.”

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The menu includes dishes such as Granny Smith apple and langoustine tartlets and escargot-stuffed Dover sole with vegetables and white wine sauce. Signature items like a spider crab potato roll with Oscietra caviar highlight a precise, modern style. The menu will be updated regularly.

“This restaurant is deeply personal for us,” said Chef Quaretti. “It reflects our shared values of technique, flavor and consistency, and will offer a memorable dining experience.” “La Table represents an evolution of the culinary tradition tied to luxury ocean travel,” said Jean-Louis Dumonet, President of the USA and Canada delegation of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France. “This collaboration brings French gastronomy to sea with authenticity and craftsmanship.”

La Table reinforces Oceania Cruises’ focus on “The Finest Cuisine at Sea®” and will also host the Dom Pérignon Experience, a six-course tasting menu paired with three Champagne vintages.

Oceania Sonata will feature ten dining venues, including the Grand Dining Room and signature restaurants Jacques, Red Ginger, Polo Grill and Toscana, along with the new Nikkei Kitchen.

For more information, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.