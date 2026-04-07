Oceania Cruises Announces the Refreshed Oceania Marina

Oceania Cruises announced a full refurbishment of Oceania Marina.

The ship will enter dry dock in October 2026 for a complete redesign. All staterooms will be updated, along with upgrades across public spaces, aligning with the brand’s residential style and clean, modern design.

“At Oceania Cruises, raising the bar is not an initiative – it is our mindset. We are constantly refining the guest experience, from elevating our culinary offerings to creating more intimate, immersive ways to explore the world’s most iconic destinations. With OceaniaNEXT, we are reaffirming our commitment to modern luxury by ensuring every ship in our fleet reflects the refined style, attention to detail and thoughtful innovation that define our brand. This is how we continue to bring to life The Joy of Traveling Well,“ said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises.

This full upgrade of the 1,250-guest ship is the first in a series under the OceaniaNEXT™ program, which focuses on improving design, cuisine, service, and onboard experiences across the fleet.

The update to Oceania Marina aligns its look and feel with upcoming new ships while keeping Oceania Cruises’ focus on food, destinations, and service.

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Reinspiration Highlights

All staterooms will be redesigned with new layouts, updated furnishings, and marble bathrooms with rainforest showers.

Penthouse, Oceania, Vista, and Owner’s Suites will be refreshed for consistency with recent updates.

Bars and lounges will be updated with new furnishings, carpeting, and lighting; the expanded Grand Lounge will introduce the Founders Bar with craft cocktails.

A new Chef’s Studio will replace the Artist Loft, offering expanded culinary demos and tastings.

Baristas will add The Bakery, serving fresh pastries and baked goods throughout the day

Signature restaurants Polo Grill, Red Ginger, Toscana, and Jacques will be updated with refreshed design and upgraded galleys.

The pool deck will feature new loungers and daybeds.

For more information, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.