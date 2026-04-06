Windstar Adds Free All-Inclusive Upgrade

Windstar Cruises is offering a limited-time All-Inclusive upgrade on select voyages worldwide. The promotion applies to bookings made April 1 through June 30, 2026, for travel through June 30, 2027.

The upgrade includes Wi-Fi, gratuities, and unlimited cocktails, wine by the glass, and beer. It’s valued at more than $1,300 for two guests on a seven-day sailing.

The offer adds value across a range of itineraries, including Mediterranean winter sailings and voyages to Tahiti and Alaska, supporting bookings from both new and returning guests.

“Our small ships allow travel advisors to present clients with a truly unique experience—sailing into city centers, visiting hidden coastal gems, and exploring iconic destinations in a relaxed, uncrowded setting,” says Janet Bava, chief commercial officer at Windstar Cruises. “With our All-Inclusive offer, we’re making it easier for advisors to close sales by offering more value at every turn: complimentary Wi-Fi, gratuities, drinks, and enhanced culinary experiences. This promotion gives advisors a powerful story to share with clients, making Windstar’s small-ship cruises an even more attractive choice.”

Windstar Cruises’ complimentary All-Inclusive offer reflects its small-ship approach. With just 148 to 342 guests, its yachts access smaller ports, city centers, and harbors that larger ships can’t reach.

For advisors, that means a clearly differentiated product: more time in port, flexible itineraries, and a more personal experience. Guests can launch watersports from the yacht’s marina, join local market visits with chefs, or stay late in port. As the Official Cruise Line of the James Beard Foundation, Windstar also emphasizes destination-driven food and wine.

The offer applies across most of Windstar’s global portfolio for travel through June 30, 2027, with limited exclusions. It supports bookings across both peak and shoulder seasons, with strong coverage in Europe, the Mediterranean, Tahiti, and Alaska.

In Europe and the Mediterranean, Windstar pairs major destinations with smaller ports, with winter sailings offering fewer crowds. In the South Pacific, year-round French Polynesia itineraries include longer, more remote routes. Greece sailings combine well-known sites with lesser-visited ports, while Canary Islands itineraries focus on winter sun. In Alaska, small ships offer a more immersive alternative to larger cruises.

The All-Inclusive upgrade includes Wi-Fi, gratuities, and unlimited select wine, beer, and cocktails, with a value of more than $1,300 for two guests on a seven-day sailing.

The promotion runs for bookings made April 1 through June 30, 2026, for travel through June 30, 2027, giving advisors a clear value-driven option for both advance and near-term bookings.

Will you be exploring this upgrade? Let us know in the comments!