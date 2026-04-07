Seatrade Cruise Global returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center April 13–16, 2026, with expanded programming reflecting shifts across the cruise industry.

The event brings together cruise lines, destinations, suppliers, and innovators from across the global cruise ecosystem. This year’s theme, “Beyond the Horizon: Leveraging Cruising’s Strength and Scale to Drive Innovation,” highlights a more connected, experience-driven format.

The 2026 program introduces new leadership forums, expands its focus on destinations, and adds more experiential elements.

“The future of cruising isn’t just about what’s new, it’s about how those ideas come together to create something more meaningful,” said Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director.

A new Presidents Panel will feature Tracy Wilson, Wesley D’Silva, Marc Kazlauskas, Benoît-Etienne Domenget, and Jonathan Wilson, covering customer growth, onboard experience, competition, and AI.

The State of the Global Cruise Industry keynote returns with John Chidsey, Josh Weinstein, Jason Liberty, Pierfrancesco Vago, and Bud Darr.

The program places greater emphasis on destinations, focusing on how ports, communities, and cruise lines shape guest experiences. Monday’s programming includes a keynote, “The Value of Destination: Reimagining Where Travel Is Headed,” featuring Jason Montague.

Experiential programming expands with new spaces beyond traditional panels. The Wellness Oasis will focus on recovery, sleep, fitness, and movement, alongside The Sip Bar, Future of Beauty, and Culture Corner.

Retail Days, co-organized with The Moodie Davitt Report, will focus on retail strategy, technology, and shopper behavior. The event will also debut its first “Trends Report: Spotlight on Cruise Retail.”

Entertainment programming will feature performers and agencies, reflecting continued investment in onboard productions and partnerships.

Technology remains a core focus, with sessions on AI, operations, and the future of cruise systems. The program also includes an Industry Legends session featuring Mark Conroy, David Giersdorf, and Richard Sasso.

“Across the industry, there’s a balance between innovation and perspective,” Giorgi said.

Seatrade Cruise Global takes place April 13–16, 2026, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.For more information or to register for a ticket to Seatrade Cruise Global, please click here.