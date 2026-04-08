Crystal Unveils Specialty Dining Renderings for Crystal Grace

Crystal Cruises released new renderings of specialty dining venues aboard its upcoming ship, Crystal Grace, set to debut June 11, 2028! Designed by Tillberg Design of Sweden, the spaces include Umi Uma with a full-height glass wall and ocean views, plus Beefbar and Osteria d’Ovidio with covered outdoor dining and a shared bar.

Umi Uma, created with chef Nobu Matsuhisa, will return with Japanese-Peruvian dishes including black cod, Chilean sea bass and sushi. Located on Deck 5, the 84-seat restaurant features a walk-in sushi bar and a main dining room by reservation, with ocean views.

“Our vision for Crystal Grace was to build on our culinary partnerships while giving each venue a renewed sense of place and design,” said Gunter Lorenz, Vice President of Food & Beverage Operations for Crystal. “Working with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Chef Massimiliano Alajmo and Riccardo Giraudi, we’ve updated each restaurant and created more outdoor dining space for guests.”

Osteria d’Ovidio, created with Massimiliano Alajmo and Raffaele Alajmo, will return on Deck 10 with 68 indoor seats and 20 on a covered terrace. The menu includes Italian classics, dishes from Le Calandre and Venetian-inspired plates.

Beefbar, developed with Riccardo Giraudi, will also return on Deck 10 next to Osteria d’Ovidio, with 56 indoor seats and 58 outdoor seats. The menu focuses on premium cuts and the Beef Reef Leaf concept.

To learn more or book a Crystal voyage, contact your travel advisor, visit crystalcruises.com, or call 1-800-446-6620.

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