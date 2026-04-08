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Silversea Enhances Venetian Society Loyalty Program

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Silversea is enhancing its Venetian Society loyalty program with more ways to earn status, earlier recognition, and expanded benefits at every tier. Based on guest feedback, the updated program launches July 1, 2026, introducing two new milestones and adding perks across the journey.

“Our Venetian Society members are the heart of Silversea, and this update represents a meaningful step forward in how we recognize and reward their loyalty,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “With new ways to earn VS Days, earlier recognition, and more rewarding benefits, we’re creating the most rewarding program in luxury cruising, benefitting both longtime members and those just beginning to build their status with us.” 

New

The Venetian Society is introducing a simpler structure that recognizes members earlier and adds more milestones.

Members will continue to earn 1 VS Day per cruise day. Starting in July, they will also earn:

  • 1 VS Day per day on Silversea land programs and city stays
  • 1 additional VS Day per cruise day for qualifying solo travelers

Two new milestones, 15 and 50 VS Days, reward members sooner:

  • 15 VS Days: one-time welcome offer
  • 50 VS Days: $150 shipboard credit per member on new bookings

At higher tiers, added benefits include:

  • 250, 350, 500 VS Days: premium Wi-Fi and priority embarkation

Existing benefits remain, including complimentary laundry and pressing, a 10% booking benefit, and a complimentary cruise starting at 350 VS Days.

RELATED: Grammy-Nominated Saxophonist Dave Koz Is Hosting a Luxury Cruise… So I Asked Him to Play

Loyalty status match

Through Royal Caribbean Group’s loyalty status match, guests receive equivalent tier recognition across its three brands, including Silversea, Celebrity Cruises, and Royal Caribbean, unlocking Venetian Society benefits.

Guests can also use the Points Choice program to decide how points are earned and applied across the brands.

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Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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