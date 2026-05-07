Regent Reveals Shore Excursions for Seven Seas Prestige

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled the included shore excursion program for sailings aboard Seven Seas Prestige, the cruise line’s first new class of ships in 10 years.

Excursions range from rainforest tours in Central America to visits to ancient Greek temples, giving guests time to explore each destination before returning to the ship.

Seven Seas Prestige represents an incredible milestone for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, elevating every aspect of the Regent experience, including immersive exploration,’ said Wesley D’Silva, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. ‘As a truly all-inclusive, ultra-luxury cruise line, we are proud to offer our guests included shore excursions as part of the voyage fare in every port of call, allowing full exploration in hundreds of fascinating destinations.”

Guests can customize each voyage with unlimited included shore excursions as part of Regent’s all-inclusive fare. Additional Regent Choice excursions are available for an added cost.

Shore excursions open for booking 210 days before sailing for guests in Concierge Suites and above, and 180 days before sailing for other suite categories, beginning with the ship’s maiden voyage in December 2026.

Across 56 voyages sailing through April 2028, Seven Seas Prestige will offer up to 141 included shore excursions per sailing across the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe.

Highlights include a cultural tour of Comalapa, Guatemala, during the February 10, 2027, ‘Sapphire Sojourn’ voyage, where guests can explore the village’s well-known naïf art scene. Another excursion is a catamaran cruise in Antigua on March 20, 2027, ‘Tropical Passage’ sailing, featuring swimming at Deep Bay Beach, champagne, calypso music, and a lobster lunch.

Additional excursions include a guided walking tour of Rouen, France, during the May 27, 2027, ‘Regal Shores’ voyage, featuring Normandy’s historic streets and Rouen Cathedral.

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During the July 5, 2027, ‘Breathtaking Greek Isles’ sailing, guests can visit the archaeological site of Delos from Mykonos, exploring the mythological birthplace of Apollo and Artemis.

The August 21, 2027, ‘Antiquities & Ancients’ voyage includes an excursion to the UNESCO-listed site of Mystras in Greece, where guests can tour medieval ruins overlooking ancient Sparta.

On November 20, 2027, ‘Sun, Sea & Salsa’ sailing, guests can raft through Belize’s mangrove-covered waterways near Harvest Caye, with opportunities to spot wildlife, including keel-billed toucans.

Another excursion during the March 26, 2028 ‘Season of Sails’ voyage takes guests on a glass-bottom boat tour in Bermuda to view marine life and a 19th-century shipwreck reef while enjoying local rum swizzles.

For more information, visit the Regent Seven Seas Cruises website!

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