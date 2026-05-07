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MSC Cruises Marks 6 Months Sailing From Galveston

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

MSC Cruises is marking six months of sailing from Galveston following the arrival of MSC Seascape and the opening of the Port of Galveston’s Cruise Terminal 16.

Launched in November 2025, MSC Seascape introduced a new cruise option to the region with experiences tailored to the Texas market. The milestone also reflects MSC Cruises’ continued expansion in the Central U.S. drive market.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said:“In our first six months of operations, we are seeing strong momentum and clear validation of our approach to the Galveston market. Guests are responding exceptionally well to the Texas-inspired dining, entertainment and MSC Yacht Club experience aboard MSC Seascape, and we are hearing positive feedback from our partners. By continuing to listen to our guests and evolve the onboard experience, MSC Seascape offers something new for travelers in the region to discover just in time for summer.”

MSC Seascape sails year-round from Cruise Terminal 16 in Galveston on 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries with stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras. The ship departs every Sunday.

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Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, said: “As we mark this six-month milestone, we couldn’t be more pleased with MSC Cruises and our new terminal. This world-renowned cruise line has proven to be a great port partner every step of the way, from terminal design to daily operations. Based on passenger counts and feedback from cruise customers, I’d say that Texans love the Texas-themed MSC Seascape and our new cruise terminal.”

The partnership between MSC Cruises and Galveston also supports the local economy. The $156 million terminal supports more than 1,000 jobs and contributes an estimated $138 million annually through business revenue, wages, and taxes. MSC Cruises also said many guests stay in the area before or after their cruise, supporting local businesses.

Will you be sailing out of the Port of Galveston with MSC Cruises? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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