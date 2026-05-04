Star Princess Debuts in Seattle for Alaska Season

Princess Cruises welcomes Star Princess to Seattle for its inaugural Alaska season. From May 3 to September 13, 2026, the ship will operate 20 roundtrip sailings from Pier 91 through Alaska’s Inside Passage.

The arrival included a plaque exchange with the Port of Seattle and ship officers, including Captain Gennaro Arma and President Gus Antorcha, along with local partners.

“It’s especially meaningful for the officers and crew of Star Princess to be here in Seattle, a port with a strong maritime heritage and deep ties to Alaska,” said Captain Gennaro Arma. “Designed for these journeys, Star Princess combines advanced technology, comfort, and elegance as we continue our Alaska legacy.”

Star Princess Alaska Itineraries

Star Princess sails weekly through Alaska’s Inside Passage, calling on Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, and Sitka, with glacier viewing at Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier. Royal Princess also sails weekly for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

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Princess Cruises is supporting Southeast Alaska communities with targeted donations:

Ketchikan: $100,000 to Joseph T. Craig American Legion Post 3

Juneau: $25,000 to Juneau Flukes

Skagway: $25,000 to Skagway Childcare Council

Sitka: $10,000 to Sitka Trail Works

Alaska Program

Princess Cruises will operate eight ships, 180 departures, and 19 destinations in 2026. The North to Alaska program includes local speakers, fresh seafood, shore excursions, and glacier commentary.

Book through a travel advisor, call 1-800-PRINCESS, or visit the Princess Cruises website.

Will you be sailing aboard Star Princess? Let us know in the comments!