Holland America Line Partners with Bols for Dutch-Themed Party at Sea

“Holland America Line and Bols are two brands deeply rooted in Dutch heritage with a shared commitment to innovation, craftmanship and quality,” said Drew Foulk, director of food and beverage revenue and innovation at Holland America Line. “Collaborating with Bols for the Orange Party allows us to bring authentic Dutch flavors, creative mixology and immersive experiences to life, giving guests a celebration they’ll remember long after their cruise.”
Guests can expect Dutch flavors and festive details at the Orange Party. A welcome cocktail will be served in a traditional jenever glass, paired with stroopwafel and hagelslag. The event will also feature Dutch-themed décor, photo moments, and limited-edition collectibles.
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“Bols has been part of Dutch culture for over four centuries, and we are thrilled to partner with Holland America Line, a time-honored brand that shares our Dutch roots and dedication to exceptional experiences,” said Quirijn de Koning, brand director at Bols. “Together, we are elevating the Orange Party with exclusive cocktails that are as fun and vibrant as the celebration itself.”
Dutch Traditions Onboard
About Bols
Founded in 1575 in Amsterdam, Bols is one of the oldest distilled spirits brands. It helped shape cocktail history with genever, a precursor to modern gin, and received a Royal Warrant in 1816.
For more information about Holland America Line, visit hollandamerica.com or contact a travel advisor.