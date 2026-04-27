MSC Cruises Adds New Family Fun to MSC World Asia

MSC Cruises is introducing new family entertainment aboard its latest flagship, MSC World Asia, with game shows, immersive tech experiences, and outdoor activities for all ages.

The ship will sail 7-night Mediterranean itineraries to destinations including Barcelona, Marseille, Messina, Civitavecchia (for Rome), Naples, and Valletta.

At the center of the ship is the Family Aventura District, featuring The Clubhouse, The Harbour, and the Doremiland kids club. Additional entertainment includes Luna Park Arena, offering interactive, high-energy experiences for families.

MSC Cruises Vice President of Entertainment Steve Leatham said: “As a family-owned company, MSC Cruises knows what it takes to keep the whole family happy on holiday, with tailored family entertainment activities and facilities for guests of all ages. On board MSC World Asia, family entertainment will reach new heights – bigger, bolder and more innovative than ever. Featuring our widest range of programs yet, alongside immersive, interactive and personalized experiences for everyone from toddlers to teens, families can expect truly extraordinary moments at sea.”

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Family entertainment highlights on MSC World Asia:

MSC Luna Park:

Interactive arena with digital gaming experiences. Features game shows: Code Breakers, Labyrinth, and Chart Toppers.

The Clubhouse:

Includes a LEGO Family Zone, roller skating, bumper cars, sports, and wellness sessions. Programming includes Guinness World Records, Extra Record Live, MasterChef at Sea Juniors, Out of Control, Doremix Family Disco, Star Shooters, and World Quest.

The Harbour:

Outdoor area with a ropes course, dry slide, over-water swing (Cliffhanger), waterslides, and The Play Deck. Hosts daily entertainment and a LEGO Parade, with evening programming.

Teen Entertainment:

Teen program led by AI avatar Yuna, with dedicated events and teen-only sessions in MSC Luna Park Arena and The Clubhouse.

Doremiland:

Kids area on Deck 19 with spaces for all age groups, including Baby Club (with Chicco), Junior and Teen clubs, gaming, an arcade, and an MSC Formula Racer simulator. Includes two LEGO® rooms.

Additional:

LEGO Parade with seven mascots.

MSC Cruises Family Entertainment Development Director Matteo Mancini said: “For us, the greatest reward is seeing the joy on families’ faces when they discover something completely new. On MSC World Asia, every experience has been designed to surprise, inspire and spark imagination. We’ve pushed creativity to new limits, and we’re confident guests will leave genuinely amazed.”

Will you be sailing aboard MSC World Asia? Let us know in the comments!