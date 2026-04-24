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Azamara CEO Dondra Ritzenthaler Wins CLIA Lifetime Award

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Cruise Lines International Association named Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises, a 2026 Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Award recipient for Lifetime Achievement.

Ritzenthaler has more than 40 years in the travel industry, including over two decades with Celebrity Cruises and earlier roles at American Airlines. She has also contributed to the launch of Azamara.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by CLIA alongside such inspiring leaders in our industry. Travel has always been a deeply personal passion of mine. That belief in the power of travel continues to inspire everything we do at Azamara and our commitment to working closely with Travel Advisors, who are essential in bringing these experiences to life for our guests.”

The recognition comes as Azamara continues its Azamara Forward initiative, focused on guest experience, destination expansion and small-ship cruising. The brand is also growing its Destination Immersion® approach, including Extended Destination Days.

The CLIA Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to two industry leaders for their contributions to cruising.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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