Carnival Selects Texas for Its Newest Excel-Class Ship

Carnival will base its fifth Excel-class ship, Carnival Tropicale, in Galveston when it launches in 2028!

The line has operated from the Port of Galveston for more than 25 years. Carnival Tropicale will join Carnival Jubilee (2024), making Galveston home to two of Carnival’s newest ships.

Like Carnival Jubilee, the new ship will feature the Star of Texas on its bow. Both ships carry more than 6,000 guests and will operate year-round from Galveston.

“Carnival Tropicale joining our Galveston lineup is a celebration of both our history and our future in Texas,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Tropicale is named after MS Tropicale, Carnival’s first purpose-built ship, which helped define the Fun Ship era and introduced the winged funnel.

Carnival currently has four ships based in Galveston and continues to invest in the port, supporting tourism in the region.

“Carnival’s continued investment in the Port of Galveston is a big reason why we’re the cruise port of choice,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

In 2024, Carnival became the first cruise line to bring more than 10 million guests to Galveston. That same year, Carnival Jubilee was the first new ship inaugurated at the port and the first homeported there powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Carnival Tropicale will also run on LNG and draw inspiration from its sister ship, Carnival Festivale, debuting in April 2027. It will include new dining and entertainment, plus a zone called Sunsation Point with Carnival WaterWorks Ultra, a multi-level waterpark.

Reservations and itinerary details will be released later this year.

Will you be sailing aboard Carnival Tropicale? Let us know in the comments!