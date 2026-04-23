Holland America Expands Alaska Cruises for 2026 Season

Holland America Line begins its 2026 Alaska season on April 25 with Eurodam arriving in Seattle.

The season includes more than 100 voyages across six ships from three homeports. Guests can expect expanded onboard programming, updated culinary offerings, and more than two dozen new shore excursions.

Sailings run from April through September, with itineraries ranging from seven days to a 28-day Arctic Circle Solstice voyage. Cruises depart round-trip from Seattle and Vancouver, or sail between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska.

“As the leader in Alaska, we are committed to delivering experiences that bring guests closer to the region in meaningful ways,” said Robert Morgenstern, senior vice president, Alaska Operations at Holland America Line.

Holland America Line is introducing 25 new shore excursions, with new experiences in Juneau, Anchorage, Kodiak, and Sitka. Each cruise includes a dedicated “Glacier Day” with scenic cruising, expert commentary, and onboard programming. All itineraries include at least one major glacier destination, and a Glacier Guarantee provides a future cruise credit if a glacier is not visited.

Youth programming expands in 2026 with the Teen Ranger program available on all Alaska ships, alongside the Junior Ranger program.

Wildlife experiences include onboard experts, guides to native species, and nearly 180 shore excursions. Select itineraries also include visits to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

Culinary offerings focus on locally sourced seafood through the Global Fresh Fish Program, with additional dishes by Chef Masaharu Morimoto.

Beverage menus include glacial ice cocktails and an expanded selection of local Alaskan beers.

Onboard enrichment includes talks, cooking demonstrations, and workshops focused on Alaska’s culture and wildlife.

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Cruisetours range from nine to 17 days and include Denali National Park, with select itineraries extending into Canada’s Yukon. Enhancements are underway at the Holland America Denali Lodge.

Six ships will operate in Alaska in 2026, offering itineraries from seven-day cruises to extended cruisetours.

Will you be sailing with Holland America Line? Let us know in the comments!