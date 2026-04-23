 Starry Seas

For spring cruises, look to your astrocartography map to find your Jupiter or Neptune lines.

“Jupiter lines are fun-loving places to play games and for multi-generation family trips,” astrocartographer Helena Woods says. If your Jupiter line crosses through Europe, consider a family spring break trip on a river cruise or along a European Riviera route.

If you’re cruising solo, tap into Jupiter’s love of games by participating in the onboard game shows or trivia nights. If you have a Jupiter line in Mexico, consider cruising along the Mexican Riviera to learn about the indigenous heritage in the region, since Woods says Jupiter represents spirituality. She suggests booking shore excursions, such as a historic tour or a culinary tasting, or participating in local entertainment.

Spring is also a great time to cruise to destinations along your Neptune line, which Woods says should strike you as particularly escapist, dreamy, and ethereal. They’re ideal for solo contemplation and journaling, so she suggests making time for meditation. “Neptune lines are all about spending time near water, which makes them great for cruises,” Woods says. She suggests spending time in your cabin overlooking the water.

Look along your Neptune line for adventure-focused cruises. “Book shore excursions like surfing, jungle tours, musical performances, and snorkeling,” Woods advises.

By Lola Méndez

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