Virgin Voyages and Google Cloud introduced Rovey, an AI cruise planning assistant, at Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas. It’s part of Project Ruby, an effort to support travelers from browsing to booking.

Built with Google Cloud tools like Gemini and BigQuery, Rovey helps with key cruise decisions such as itinerary, timing, pricing, destinations and onboard experiences. It recommends options, answers questions and guides users through choosing voyages, excursions and activities, then booking.

Most travel AI tools return answers and reset. Rovey keeps track of what a traveler has already explored and adjusts its responses based on where they are in the planning process.