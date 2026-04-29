Steve Leland’s Expedition Exhale: An Interlude at Viceroy Bali

The transition from an expedition voyage to a luxury retreat sometimes feels natural, like something you’ve quietly earned. After days shaped by cruising remote shores and immersing ourselves in Melanesian culture, our post-cruise stay in Bali introduced a gentler shift toward relaxation. At Viceroy Bali, perched in the cool highlands above the forested artists’ city of Ubud, the spirit of discovery gave way to an air of refinement, where private villas, tropical landscape, and impeccable service created a sense of secluded luxury.

The resort revealed itself in the drifting mist of the Southeast Asian jungle, with decadent villas cascading along a canyon ridge. Cruise guests here are provided with complimentary transfers to and from the airport. From the moment of arrival, the tone was discreet, deeply personal, and effortlessly refined. Mornings here began with the sun’s soft light filtering through the canopy and nature whispering from the river valley below. Days unfolded unhurriedly, shaped not by schedule, but by personal choices.

I’ve rarely encountered such a genuinely engaging staff. Their thoughtful gestures and warmth went beyond service. That same sense of care carried into each of the 40 individual villas.

Our Deluxe Terrace Villa was a quiet sanctuary on the hillside over the jungle canopy. Outside, its private, heated infinity pool drew our eyes outward while inviting us to linger a little longer. Inside, the space blended comfort with Balinese refinement: less about grand, flashy statements and more about how naturally everything falls into place.

If the hum of Ubud’s main street calls, a complimentary 5-minute shuttle can put you directly into its bustling center. As this was our third visit to the island, our “must-do Bali” checklist had long since been completed. The temples and beaches had been explored and the energy of Ubud fully absorbed. This time, the days unfolded without an agenda, and the question of whether to venture out quietly dissolved. Here, staying in wasn’t a compromise. It was the privilege.

A Taste Of Indonesia

Dining followed this same philosophy of effort-free immersion, feeding us a tasteful journey into the country’s culinary identity. The CasCades Restaurant and Bar provided a relaxed, casual alfresco setting with an extensive menu rooted in local dishes, perfect for those moments that defined a day at leisure, transitioning from easy breakfasts to leisurely lunches and softly lit dinners.

The signature Apéritif Restaurant presented creative gastronomy in a more elevated manner with a set degustation menu. The classy Pinstripe Bar evoked a 1930’s colonial style with phantasmic views of the jungle abyss.

The property had a very well-equipped gym and even an indoor squash court, but with only three days, who among us would choose primping over pampering? In Bali, even the best intentions tend to soften.

The Akoya Spa responded with quiet rejuvenation. The treatment rooms offered a cocoon of calm with soft lighting and interior design creatively crafted to shut out the outside world. Each therapy was delivered with a dose of traditional Balinese technique, allowing you to fully settle into the experience.

The resort’s understated design was a hallmark feature across the property. Manicured gardens, private pergolas, natural rock walls, and elegant accoutrements all worked together to frame a quietly sophisticated aesthetic experience. In a destination like this, any worldly thoughts gently fade, replaced by the recurring expression of “wow.”