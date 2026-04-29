Princess Cruises Wins 2026 Five Star Diamond Award

Princess Cruises announced that its specialty restaurants, Makoto Ocean and The Butcher’s Block by Dario, earned the 2026 International Five Star Diamond Award for excellence in food, quality, and service.

The award, presented by the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences, recognizes standout restaurants and chefs across the global luxury hospitality industry.

“We are incredibly proud to see both Makoto Ocean and The Butcher’s Block by Dario recognized with the 2026 International Five Star Diamond Award,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “These honors reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences for our guests without compromising what makes our partners exceptional. From the precision and artistry of Makoto Ocean to the bold, authentic flavors of The Butcher’s Block by Dario, we work side by side with our partners to bring their signature concepts to sea with uncompromising quality, consistency, and service.”

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Makoto Ocean

Created with chef Makoto Okuwa, Makoto Ocean serves Edomae-style sushi with a modern approach. The menu focuses on traditional techniques with updated presentation. It’s available on Star Princess, Sun Princess, Diamond Princess, and Sapphire Princess.

The Butcher’s Block by Dario

Inspired by Italian butcher Dario Cecchini, this steakhouse focuses on premium cuts and nose-to-tail dining. It’s available on Star Princess and Sun Princess, with a menu centered on grilled meats, wine and classic sides.

More details on Princess Cruises dining options are available at princess.com/dining or by calling 1-800-PRINCESS.