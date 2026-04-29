Canada New England Finds Its Voice in Saguenay

The Canada–New England cruise market has always had depth. This year in Saguenay, that’s coming through more clearly than ever.

Now in its 26th year, the Cruise Canada New England Symposium (CCNE) brings together cruise line executives, ports, and destination partners in a format that’s intentionally focused—and, frankly, increasingly relevant.

Hosted under the theme Plenty to Share, CCNE 2026 speaks to both the richness of the destination and the collaborative mindset needed to keep the market moving forward. That collaboration is starting to extend beyond operations as well, with CCNE helping encourage better alignment in how the market is presented—something cruise lines are paying closer attention to.

And while the conference sessions are important, most would agree it’s the one-on-one meetings that really matter.

These pre-scheduled meetings give destinations direct access to the people making decisions on itineraries, deployment, and shore excursions. It’s where conversations get real—where ideas are tested, expectations aligned, and opportunities start to take shape.

In a landscape where destinations are being asked to do more—stand out, deliver, and help drive demand—events like CCNE are becoming less about presentations and more about working sessions.

Saguenay, one of the 9 ports of Cruise the Saint Lawrence network, (Montreal, Trois Rivieres, Quebec, Saguenay, Baie Commeau, Sept Iles, Havre Saint-Pierre, Gape and Iles de la Madeleine) is a natural fit to host. There’s strong community backing, a solid product, and a clear willingness to be part of the bigger picture.