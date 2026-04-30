MSC Cruises Reveals Summer 2028 Caribbean Itineraries

MSC Cruises opened bookings for its full Summer 2028 Caribbean program! Six ships will sail from four homeports, offering a range of itineraries from short getaways to longer vacations. Keep reading to learn more!

MSC World America will sail from Miami and MSC World Atlantic from Port Canaveral, both offering alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Short Bahamas sailings will also be available from both ports, many with overnight stays at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Sandy Cay, MSC Cruises’ new private island near Ocean Cay, will debut in Summer 2028. Ocean Cay will also add new dining venues and expanded family and adults-only areas.

From Galveston, MSC Cruises will offer 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries. A year-round program from La Romana will include multiple ports, including Catalina Island, where upgraded beach facilities are planned.

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Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said: “We’re always looking for new ways for guests to experience MSC Cruises’ mix of European style and American comfort, and our Summer 2028 Caribbean itineraries reflect that. Guests can also look forward to new experiences in destinations like Ocean Cay, Sandy Cay and Catalina Island, all designed to enhance their beach experience.”

Cruises from Miami

MSC World America: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries

Eastern Caribbean: Puerto Plata, San Juan, Ocean Cay

Western Caribbean: Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Ocean Cay

MSC Seaside: 3- and 4-night sailings to Ocean Cay and Nassau, with select 4-night cruises including an overnight at Ocean Cay

Cruises from Port Canaveral

MSC World Atlantic: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries

Eastern Caribbean: Grand Turk, Puerto Plata, Nassau, Ocean Cay

Western Caribbean: Costa Maya, Cozumel, Nassau, Ocean Cay

MSC Grandiosa: 3- and 4-night sailings to Ocean Cay and Nassau, with select 4-night cruises including an overnight at Ocean Cay

Cruises from Galveston

MSC Seascape: 7-night Western Caribbean sailings to Costa Maya, Cozumel and Roatan

Cruises from La Romana

MSC Opera: 7-night Southern Caribbean sailings (details to come)

Cruises from Seattle

MSC Poesia: 7-night Alaska sailings (details to come)

Will you be sailing with MSC Cruises in 2028? Let us know in the comments!